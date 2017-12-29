Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo sends message from Prison

Kemi Olunloyo, the controversial Journalist posted on her instagram page from prison after spending months.

It could be recalled that Kemi was arrested in connection to a pastor she posted some things about. She was released and rearrested months ago. She is presently at undisclosed prison in Port Harcourt.

On her instagram page, she wrote:

“I’m still being held in Port Harcourt max prison. I’m in high spirit. Very soon Nigeria will return to democracy -madam koo

#Journalismisnotacrime

#supportinvestigativejournalism”

