Couple says ‘I do’ after 67 years of romance – SDE Entertainment News

Nonagenarian love birds Jackson Muriuki and Agnes Njeri outside PCEA Church in Gachika after exchanging their vows. The couple has been living together as man and wife since 1954 and had 13 children; Mr Muriuki, 94, walked down the aisle on crutches …



