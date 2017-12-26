Couple says ‘I do’ after 67 years of romance – SDE Entertainment News
|
SDE Entertainment News
|
Couple says 'I do' after 67 years of romance
SDE Entertainment News
Nonagenarian love birds Jackson Muriuki and Agnes Njeri outside PCEA Church in Gachika after exchanging their vows. The couple has been living together as man and wife since 1954 and had 13 children; Mr Muriuki, 94, walked down the aisle on crutches …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!