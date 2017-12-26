Court Convicts Woman For Reading Husband’s Emails

An appellate court has upheld the conviction of a woman who was sentenced by a lower court on charges of intrusion of privacy. The Swiss woman from Aargau, in northern Switzerland, logged into a personal email account of her husband on a shared computer and found different details of many extramarital affairs. She then confronted…

The post Court Convicts Woman For Reading Husband’s Emails appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

