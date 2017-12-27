Court ends 16-yr-old marriage over husband’s neglect of matrimonial duties

An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court at Agodi in Ibadan on Wednesday dissolved the 16-year-old marriage between one Adebisi Agboola and her husband, Ramoni, over the latter’s neglect of his matrimonial duties. In his judgement, the President of the Court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, said the evidence of both parties before the court had proved that there was…

The post Court ends 16-yr-old marriage over husband’s neglect of matrimonial duties appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

