 Court ends 16-yr-old marriage over husband’s neglect of matrimonial duties | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 27, 2017

An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court at Agodi in Ibadan on Wednesday dissolved the  16-year-old marriage between one Adebisi Agboola and her husband, Ramoni, over the latter’s neglect of  his matrimonial duties. In his judgement, the President of the Court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, said the  evidence of both parties before the court had proved that there was…

