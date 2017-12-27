Four de-whipped Jubilee MPs to temporarily remain in House committees – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Four de-whipped Jubilee MPs to temporarily remain in House committees
The Standard
Jubilee Party has been blocked from removing from parliamentary committees four MPs who defied President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. The High Court in Nairobi temporarily blocked the National Assembly from removing the four MPs who were …
Court reinstates 4 Jubilee MPs dewhipped from House teams
Court reinstates Jubilee MPs to House committee posts
Temporary reprieve for Jubilee MPs discharged from House committees
