 Court Remands 3 In Prison For Tampering With Ikeja Electric’s Installations | Nigeria Today
Court Remands 3 In Prison For Tampering With Ikeja Electric’s Installations

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A Lagos State Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba has remanded three men in prison for allegedly reconnecting customers of Ikeja Electric (IE) who had been disconnected following outstanding bills owed the Disco. The men Adegoke Azeez, TijaniRasaq and Goodnews Sunday, were arraigned before the court by the police on a three count charge of attempt […]

