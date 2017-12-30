Court remands man for murder of friend’s wife

An Ebute-Metta Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, has remanded 27-year-old Opeyemi Zachaeus, for alleged conspiracy and murder of his friend’s wife, Adejoke Kalejaiye, 25.

Zacheaus is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Olatunde, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on Dec. 14 at about 2.00 p.m. at Agemuwo in Badagry area of Lagos State.

Olatunde alleged that the accused had helped the husband of the deceased, Mr Kalejaiye, to conceal her remains and to dispose of her phone and other valuables.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The plea of the accused was denied.

The Chief Magistrate, Kofo Ariyo, ordered the remand of the accused at the Ikoyi Prisons, pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP’s).

The case was adjourned until February 7, 2018 for legal advice.

NAN

The post Court remands man for murder of friend’s wife appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

