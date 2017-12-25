Courtois: Conte Told Us To Get The Ball To Moses

Thibaut Courtois has revealed what Antonio Conte told them in the dressing room during the break, in regards to Moses.

The Chelsea goalie said Conte charged the outfield players to get the ball to the lateral players, and also to Victor Moses.

And it almost paid off, with Everton defenders almost causing an own goal on two different occasions.

He told chelseafc.com, ”At half-time the manager said we don’t have to lose our patience, we were to move the balls to the side to try to get Willian and Pedro or Moses on the other side to have a one-v-one.

”With a defender maybe have a dangerous shot or cross in the box. Everton changed their system second half, that changed the game as well, it was even harder to create chances.

”We created some and we didn’t score so I am not happy with that but we have to keep on going.”

The post Courtois: Conte Told Us To Get The Ball To Moses appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

