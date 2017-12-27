Crime: Police Shoot Suspected Cultist In Bayelsa

By OSA Okhomina,Yenagoa

Authorities of the Bayelsa State Police Command confirmed the shooting to death of a 23 years old suspected cultist during a gunfire exchange with policemen along the Aritalin suburb of Yenagoa,the state capital.

According to the Police, the shooting of the suspected cultist is part of the decision ot the command to intensify patrol and surveillance this Yuletide to provide a peaceful atmosphere for residents to enjoy the holidays.

The spokesman of the command, Asimin Butswat, in a statement issued via email to confirm the incident to newsmen, stated that contrary to a report by a news agency that a Policeman mistakenly shot his colleague,a cultist was shot by the Policemen.

Butwat described the report of the known news agency that a Policeman accidentally shot his colleague during the gun battle with the suspected cultist as false and misleading.

According to the Police Statement, “On 24 December 2017, at about 2100 hours Policemen responded to distress call of cult activities at Arietalin, Yenagoa. ”

“The team if Policemen responded swiftly and on sighting the Police the cultists open fire on the team, in the ensuing gun battle one Thankgod James Indoni 23 years, a suspected cultists was shot, he was subsequently arrested and taken to Federal Medical Centre for treatment where he later died.”

“Efforts have been intensified to arrest his cohorts and bring them to book. Investigation is on going. “