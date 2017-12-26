 Critics go to town: Buhari, sleeping well and his doctors | Nigeria Today
Critics go to town: Buhari, sleeping well and his doctors

Ademola Adegbamigbe On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari hosted the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He and others drawn from the Christian community in Abuja paid Christmas homage to the president. That day, the President made an innocuous statement to the effect that feeding well and sleeping for longer hours are the secrets of his good look after he recovered from illness.

