C’River Govt To Begin Table Payment For Retirees

By RICHARD NDOMA,Calabar –

Arrangement has been concluded by the Cross River State government to commence payment of 2013 outstanding gratuities to the affected retirees in the State through a table payment.

This was part of the outcome of the meeting between the State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade and the leadership of the State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), held at the State Executive Chambers, Governor’s Office, Calabar.

Speaking with journalists yesterday shortly after the meeting, the State Chairman of NLC, Comrade John Ushie told newsmen that Governor Ben Ayade has agreed to do the needful adding that the governor has directed Accountant General of the State to liaise with the NLC leadership to ensure that the remaining retirees get their gratuities.

Ushie stressed that the state governor has also accepted to create a gratuity account to enable the government commence the payment of 2014 gratuities to the affected retirees.

He said that Governor Ben Ayade has approved the constitution of a committee comprising government officials and the NLC leadership to interface with some politicians in Calabar on the possibility of allowing the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to operate in the motor parks in Calabar.

The Cross River NLC chairman added that Cross River State government has also agreed to implement the promotions of affected workers when their promotion letters are released.

Comrade John Ushie lauded the Prof. Ben Ayade’s led administration giving a nod to demands made by the leadership of NLC by accepting to implement the Memorandum of Understanding MOU which it entered into with labor union in July 2, 2017.

It would however be recalled that the State NLC had given the state government seven days ultimatum from December 13, 2017 to ensure the implementation of the MOU otherwise it was going to call out workers in the state to down their tools.