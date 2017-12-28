Crowd Gather In Church As 90-Year-Old Man Weds 80yr- Old Ugandan Woman (Photos)

90-year-old man, Rwakaikara walked his bride, 83, down the aisle in Wednesday, in Uganda. The wedding ceremony was held at St. James Cathedral, Kigorobya, Hoima District and presided over by

The post Crowd Gather In Church As 90-Year-Old Man Weds 80yr- Old Ugandan Woman (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

