Crypto Exchange Poloniex to Impose Customer ID Requirements
Cryptocurrency exchange service Poloniex is taking steps to ramp up the information it gathers on customers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!