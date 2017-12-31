 Cryptocurrency expert released after $1 million bitcoin ransom | Nigeria Today
Cryptocurrency expert released after $1 million bitcoin ransom

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Bitcoin, Technology | 0 comments

A bitcoin expert has been released after a ransom of 1 million in bitcoin was paid to his kidnappers. The man’s employer says that he is unharmed, but under a lot of stress, and won’t be making a comment for now.

