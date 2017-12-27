Cryptocurrency windfall — Pineapple Fund gifts $1 million to Internet Archive
The Pineapple Fund’s anonymous benefactor has continued their philanthropic donations by gifting a million dollars worth of bitcoin to the Internet Archive so it can continue to record the internet’s history.
