Customs impounds N62.6m contraband at Christmas in Ogun

Sani Madugu, Comptroller of Ogun State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Wednesday disclosed that Customs had made seizures of all sorts of contraband worth N62.6 million along Ogun-Republic of Benin border at Christmas.

BusinessDay reports that the seizures of 23 vehicles with duty paid value of over N50.2 million; 391 bags of imported rice worth N4.3 million as well as the used shoes, clothes, refrigerators and other electronics with duty paid value of N8.1 million, were intercepted by operatives of Customs at border area in the State.

Speaking during the parade of the seized bags of rice and other items concealed in vegetables and disused drums at the State Headquarters in Abeokuta, Sani Madugu noted that pieces of contraband were impounded from the suspected smugglers since the action contravenes government extant laws and policies.

He said, “Officers and men of Ogun State Command have fulfilled the promise of making more seizures during Yuletide period. This can be attested to with the quantum of seizures of various descriptions of prohibited items displayed before you (journalists present).

“Dubious methods of concealment of rice were unveiled by gallant officers and men of Ogun State Command.

“Collaboration with Ogun state government to ensure that success in the recently launched large scale farming of Ofada rice by his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Ogun state will sustained and enforced to the fullest.

“We have received a letter from Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture and we have circulated the sample picture of the branded rice called, ‘MITROS Rice’ to our officers so as to ensure the facilitation and support the people’s driven policy of government towards the promotion of local production of rice.

“However, as enshrined by the relevant sections of CEMA CAP 45 LFN, which gives NCS officers power to search an examine in an event of suspicion of foul play or credible intelligence such mandate will be enforced.”

RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta

