 Danladi the photographer died | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Danladi the photographer died

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

I’m not afraid of death; I just don’t want to be there when it happens – Woody Allen SO Abdulmumin Balogun writing on Danladi who was also Christopher said…Many of my friends outside journalism in Abuja may not know this man. Before I tell you who he is let me tell you what happened today. […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.