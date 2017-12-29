 DAPPMA assures Nigerians of steady supply of petrol | Nigeria Today
DAPPMA assures Nigerians of steady supply of petrol

Posted on Dec 29, 2017

Fuel ScarcityThe Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) has assured Nigerians of regular supply of petrol, in spite of the N600 billion owed it by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Its Executive Secretary, Mr Olufemi Adewole, gave the assurance in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday. Adewole said that apart from the N600…

