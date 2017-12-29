 Dasuki: Buhari freed Kanu, wants ex-NSA to die – Family speaks on 2-year incarceration | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dasuki: Buhari freed Kanu, wants ex-NSA to die – Family speaks on 2-year incarceration

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki Progressive Association (SIDPA), comprising family members, friends and associates of the late Sultan of Sokoto, Ibrahim Dasuki, has requested the Buhari government to respect the rule of law by releasing former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd). This is contained in a ​statement read ​at the ​NUJ​ ​Press Centre […]

Dasuki: Buhari freed Kanu, wants ex-NSA to die – Family speaks on 2-year incarceration

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.