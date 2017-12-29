Dasuki: Buhari freed Kanu, wants ex-NSA to die – Family speaks on 2-year incarceration
The Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki Progressive Association (SIDPA), comprising family members, friends and associates of the late Sultan of Sokoto, Ibrahim Dasuki, has requested the Buhari government to respect the rule of law by releasing former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd). This is contained in a statement read at the NUJ Press Centre […]
