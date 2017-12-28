Davido unites Mo’hits crew on stage [VIDEO] – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Davido unites Mo'hits crew on stage [VIDEO]
Daily Post Nigeria
Davido on Wednesday night reunited the Mo'Hits crew – one of Nigeria's most favourite boy band at his 30 Billion Concert. The singer had earlier announced that he will be offering a surprise at his show. Davido and Wizkid had also earlier settled their …
WATCH: Mo'Hits surprise fans with onstage reunion at Davido's concert
Moment Wizkid and Davido hugged again as they both performed Manya at Davido's #30BillionConcert
Davido reunites the Mo'Hits crew at his #30BillionConcert
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!