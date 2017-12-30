Davido’s 30Billion concert trends worldwide

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

2017 just keeps getting better for Davido as his concluded 30 Billion concert sets a new record not just in Nigeria but globally.

The much-anticipated concert which held at Eko Hotel and Suites, on Wednesday, December 27, is recorded as the biggest music concert of the year as it thrilled fans across Lagos State and beyond, with the hashtag #30BillionConcert trending in two major continents; United Kingdom and United States.

Fans were treated to a great show across the world and adulation has continued to pour in for the B.E.T Award winner.

This latest feat further cements Davido’s stake as one of Nigeria’s biggest artiste of 2017.

Among the highlights that ensured a worldwide trend of the concert include Mohits Records reunion onstage and Wizkid’s performance with Davido.

Furthermore, the widely trended concert proves that Davido has truly gone international, and his fan base is growing fast in major countries of the world.

The concert which was put together by TE Group, Achievas Entertainment, and Pentagon was the first for Davido in Lagos and has promised much more in the future.

Other artists who delivered ecstatic performances asides Davido include, Terry G, Olamide, Reekado Banks, Daddy Showkey, Niniola, CDQ, Sexy Steel, TJAN, Terry Apala, Wale Turner, Mohits Stars – Don Jazzy, DBanj, KSwitch, Dr Sid, Ikechukwu, D Prince, Wande Coal.

The post Davido’s 30Billion concert trends worldwide appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

