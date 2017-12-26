Embrace peace, kindness, unity, union urges Nigerians in S/Africa – Vanguard
TODAY.NG
Embrace peace, kindness, unity, union urges Nigerians in S/Africa
Vanguard
The Nigerian Union in South Africa on Tuesday urged Nigerians living in that country to embrace peace, kindness, and unity as they celebrate the Christmas and New Year. Mr Adetola Olubajo, President of the union, said in a Christmas message from …
