Death of 17-year-old: Police to prosecute killer cop – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Death of 17-year-old: Police to prosecute killer cop
Myjoyonline.com
The Police officer who allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old final year student of the Ghana Secondary Technical School at Takoradi in the Western Region is set to appear before the court, Wednesday. Corporal Shaibu Adjei, in an unprovoked attack, is …
Family of the 17-year old deceased SHS student to consult a 'deity'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!