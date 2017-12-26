 Delay in 2018 budget passage not good for economy – Otunuga – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Delay in 2018 budget passage not good for economy – Otunuga – The Punch

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Delay in 2018 budget passage not good for economy – Otunuga
The Punch
The Chief Research Analyst at FXTM, a foreign exchange brokerage and investment firm, Mr. Lukman Otunuga, speaks on how political and economic developments in Nigeria and overseas are impacting on the country's economy, in this interview with OYETUNJI
A banking year, in an economy wriggling out of recessionNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.