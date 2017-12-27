Democracy now established, stable in Liberia – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says Liberia is becoming a model of democracy in Africa and beyond, having attained “political stability’’. Jonathan told newsmen in the capital, Monrovia, during Tuesday’s presidential run-off election, that democracy had been institutionalised in Liberia. He spoke in his capacity as co-leader of the United States’ National Democratic Institute (NDI) International Elections Observation Mission to Liberia for the run-off polls.

