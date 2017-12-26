Depots are empty, we are not hoarding fuel – Marketers

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) denied being responsible for the current fuel crisis currently going on in the country.

In a statement signed by DAPPMA’s executive secretary Olufemi Adewole and made available to news men, the association said the problem is with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) trying to play the role of sole importer of petroleum products.

“It is on record that any time NNPC assumes the role of sole importer there are issues of distribution, because it is marketers who own 80 percent of the functional receptive facilities and retail outlets in Nigeria” the statement reads.

“Historically, DAPPMA members imported about 65 percent of the nation’s total fuel consumption. Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) imports about 15 percent and PPMC/NNPC imports the balance of 20 percent.

“However this scenario changed drastically due to several challenges faced by marketers.

“Our members’ depots are presently empty. However, if the PPMC/NNPC can provide us with petrol, we are ready to do 24-hour loading to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians and for the fuel queues to be totally eliminated.

“Sadly, some people have blamed marketers for hoarding products. Unfortunately, this is far from the truth,

“Hoarding is regarded as economic sabotage and we assure all Nigerians that our members are not involved in such illicit act.

“We, petroleum products marketers, do empathise with all Nigerians who are going through difficulties at this time by spending hours on fuel queues because of the current fuel scarcity due to no fault of theirs.”

