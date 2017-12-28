 Despite shortage, India discards 1m blood units per year – Times of India | Nigeria Today
Despite shortage, India discards 1m blood units per year – Times of India

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Despite shortage, India discards 1m blood units per year
Times of India
India discards over a million units of blood collected every year, according to health ministry data. This is despite facing a severe blood shortage as only 9.9 million units are collected against the estimated annual requirement of 10-12 million units

