Despite shortage, India discards 1m blood units per year – Times of India
Despite shortage, India discards 1m blood units per year
Times of India
India discards over a million units of blood collected every year, according to health ministry data. This is despite facing a severe blood shortage as only 9.9 million units are collected against the estimated annual requirement of 10-12 million units …
