Dfcu rewards investment clubs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Dec.14, dfcu Bank in partnership with Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) and NTV Uganda rewarded Geneber Outspan Organic Farmers with Shs 25million after emerging as the overall winner of the nationwide campaign targeted at driving a savings and investment culture in Uganda.

The campaign, which ran for three months was a TV show competition dubbed ‘Battle for Cash’. The other winners included Peak Investment Club which won Shs15million; Sikyomu Development Organisation which bagged Shs Shs10million while the fourth and fifth clubs both got Shs 5million each.

Dfuc’s Executive Director and Chief of Business William Sekabembe said; “In terms of changing culture, you will appreciate that it takes some time.

What we have seen though, over the last six months, is growth in the number of investment clubs opened with dfcu Bank across the country. Even more important we have seen several Clubs reorganizing themselves and becoming more focused in terms of developing ideas for investment.”

