Did Vince Herbert Get Laura Govan Pregnant? Tamar Braxton Slams ‘Whore’ on Instagram – Newsweek
|
Newsweek
|
Did Vince Herbert Get Laura Govan Pregnant? Tamar Braxton Slams 'Whore' on Instagram
Newsweek
Tamar Braxton took to social media early Saturday morning to tell her fans about the drama in her life: Estranged husband Vince Herbert is apparently having a baby with Basketball Wives star Laura Govan. In October, Braxton filed for divorce from …
Tamar Braxton Slams Ex Vincent Herbert For 'Having A Baby' With Other Woman
Tamar Braxton Gets Husband Arrested for Spousal Assault Calls Pregnant Woman a 'Whore'
Whoa: Tamar Braxton Reveals Vince Is Having A Secret Love Child With His 'Whore' In Epic Instagram Rant
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!