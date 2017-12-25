 Digital broadcasting will create jobs through local content production – NBC DG – TheNewsGuru | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Digital broadcasting will create jobs through local content production – NBC DG – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Digital broadcasting will create jobs through local content production – NBC DG
TheNewsGuru
The Director General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Malam Ish'aq Kawu, has said that the 70 per cent local content stipulated for the Digital Broadcasting will create jobs for Nigerians. Kawu on Monday declared that NBC will ensure that

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.