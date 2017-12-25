Digital broadcasting will create jobs through local content production – NBC DG – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
Digital broadcasting will create jobs through local content production – NBC DG
TheNewsGuru
The Director General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Malam Ish'aq Kawu, has said that the 70 per cent local content stipulated for the Digital Broadcasting will create jobs for Nigerians. Kawu on Monday declared that NBC will ensure that …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!