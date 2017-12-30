DJ PSY – Detty Mixtape
Following the successful release of Geniuzz’s Buzzing single “DETTY” Nigerian fast rising Disc Jockey, DJ PSY Collaborates with Geniuzz on a new Mixtape titled “Detty December” The mixtape is a compilation of hit songs from Nigeria’s leading and fast-rising artistes. and is a party Starter. Surely a selection to set the mood this Holiday. Who says You need a […]
