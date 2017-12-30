 DJ PSY – Detty Mixtape | Nigeria Today
DJ PSY – Detty Mixtape

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Music

Following the successful release of Geniuzz’s  Buzzing single “DETTY” Nigerian fast rising Disc Jockey, DJ PSY Collaborates with Geniuzz on a new Mixtape titled “Detty December”  The mixtape is a compilation of hit songs from Nigeria’s leading and fast-rising artistes. and is a party Starter. Surely a selection to set the mood this Holiday. Who says You need a […]

