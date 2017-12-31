 DKB cracks up President Nana Addo with Nima jokes at Musiga Grand Ball – GhanaWeb | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DKB cracks up President Nana Addo with Nima jokes at Musiga Grand Ball – GhanaWeb

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

DKB cracks up President Nana Addo with Nima jokes at Musiga Grand Ball
GhanaWeb
The fifth edition of the Musicians' Union of Ghana (MUSIGA)'s annual presidential grand ball came off a t the State Banquet Hall in Accra yesterday, December 29. The ball saw great performances from acts such as Becca, Wutah, Nana Ampadu, AB Crentsil

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.