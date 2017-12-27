 Doctor, Parents, Sister Die In Road Crash On Their Way To Her Wedding | Nigeria Today
Doctor, Parents, Sister Die In Road Crash On Their Way To Her Wedding

A female medical doctor awaiting induction, Dr Ijeoma Onwubalili, and three members of her family have lost their lives in an auto crash in Benue state on the way to her traditional wedding in Anambra. Other members of the family that lost their lives in the accident that occurred along Aleyede and Oturkpo in Benue…

