Dogara @50: A torchbearer for younger generation – Timi Frank

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Timi Frank, has joined millions of Nigerians to felicitate with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara as he clocks 50, describing him as a torchbearer for the younger generations.

Comrade Frank who in a birthday wish, said he is proud of the legislative savviness and dynamism of the Speaker also said that the Dogara is comrade whose “intelligence, humility, hard work, honesty and integrity” have chatted new course for the Green Chambers.

While also describing Honourable Dogara as the “Peoples’ speaker,” comrade Frank said the speaker has justified the confidence Nigerians reposed in him by piloting the affairs of the House in such a way that the hope of democracy in Nigeria is even made stronger.

According to him, “I am greatly excited to join millions of your friends and well-wishers to shout 5o Gbosas to a comrade and the People’s speaker! As a torchbearer for the younger generation in the present political dispensation, you have honourably justified the confidence reposed in you by piloting the affairs of the Green Chambers credibility.

I am proud of your legislative savviness and dynamism. I am proud of your intelligence, humility, hard work, honesty and integrity. I celebrate the grace of God upon your life.

In you and your likes lies the hope of our democracy.

At 50, your achievements and stabilizing role as a great administrator and an excellent lawmaker makes me pray to have you around in the next 50 years and more.”

