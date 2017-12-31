 Dogara: Democracy Cannot Thrive Amidst Poverty – THISDAY Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dogara: Democracy Cannot Thrive Amidst Poverty – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Dogara: Democracy Cannot Thrive Amidst Poverty
THISDAY Newspapers
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has reiterated the need to tackle the worrisome rate of poverty in the country from the grassroots, adding that no democracy can succeed when poverty thrives. The Speaker, who sponsored an
Yakubu Dogara celebrates at 50New Telegraph Newspaper
'Go Out There, Show Them That You're A Ganawuri'The Whistler NG
Dogara Establishes Football Club To Harness Talent In Bauchi StateTheNewsGuru
SIGNAL (press release) –Daily Trust –TheCable
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.