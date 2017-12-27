Dogara raises over N300m for Charity at 50th Birthday Party

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, raised over N300 million for charity during his 50th birthday celebrations, Punch reports. Present at the celebration was billionaire Aliko Dangote who donated N1oo million. Others at the event included Idahosa Okunbo, who donated N50 million; Emeka Offor, N20 million; and the governors of Bauchi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Edo and Borno […]

The post Dogara raises over N300m for Charity at 50th Birthday Party appeared first on BellaNaija.

