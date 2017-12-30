Don’t bother Nigerians with New Year Message, PDP tells APC

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, admonished the Federal Government not to bother sending New Year message to Nigerians on January 1, 2018.

PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this is because the current administration led by the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not fulfilled any of the promises contained in previous New Years’ messages since its assumption of office.

It noted that it will be the height of callousness for the ruling party and the government to “spew another round of propaganda and false hope in the name of new year messages.”

According to the opposition party, though Nigerians are very patient people, they are “ tired of APC’s incompetence, lies and endless propaganda.”

The PDP said what Nigerians are eagerly waiting for is the farewell address of the APC administration in 2019.

The statement read: “ Every New Year, since 2016, the APC and its Federal Government have been reeling out heaps of promises which they had no intentions to fulfill. Now they are warming up to reel out fresh ones in January 2018.

“What is the need of a New Year message from APC Government when it would be replete with propaganda? What is the need of their yearly assurances when the only thing we see is an arrogant and incompetent government plunging the nation into economic recession and visiting the citizens with the worst forms of untold hardship.”

