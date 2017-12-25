Don’t Drag PMB Into Kano Internal APC Crisis, Presidency Warns Support Group

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja –

The Presidency wishes to refute a false accusation that President Muhammadu Buhari was behind the removal of the erstwhile Kano All Progressives Congress,APC chapter chairman Hon Umar Haruna Doguwa.

This is in reaction to the allegations made by a political support group at a press conference in Kano, by a group calling itself “Concerned Members of the APC in Kano State.”

According to a statement by the senior special assistant media to the President, Garba Shehu noted at no time did the President involve himself in the internal workings of any APC chapter in the country.

He said “Let me assure all our Party members and the general public alike at no time did the President involve himself in the internal conflict of any APC chapter in the country, and would never do so.

“President Buhari would not risk his integrity to support one side against the other in the affairs the APC or any other political party anywhere in the country.

“Anybody who knows the President’s principles would not believe any allegations linking Buhari to interference in the election or removal of party leaders across the country.

“In fact, it is an irony that President Buhari, who was accused in the past of not taking control of the National Assembly by imposing in the President of the Senate and Speaker, two critical institutions in the running of our democracy will now be accused of abandoning those principles to order the removal of the chairman of the Kano APC party chapter.

Shehu aver that he is 100 per cent convinced that this group, which is being associated with the respected senator representing Kano, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso did not seek his permission or clear their script with him before they dragged the name of the President into this matter. Governor Kwankwaso knows President Buhari too well to reduce him to this level.

“This group is hereby advised to stop belittling the person and office of the President by dragging his name into their local party quarrels. It is unfair to attack President Buhari over an issue he knew nothing about,” he warned.