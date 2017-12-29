Don’t Judge President Buhari With Fuel Scarcity, Fayemi Begs Nigerians

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has enjoined Nigerians not to rate President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance in office with the lingering fuel scarcity, saying: “what we are witnessing is just a normal curve in the life of any administration.”

During a chat with reporters at Isan Ekiti in Oye Local Council of Ekiti State, the Minister noted that the citizens would get over the impasse, adding: “but largely President has not disappointed Nigerians.”

He described the move by the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to reclaim power in 2019 as plot to continue the alleged looting of the country.

Fayemi, who was silent on his future governorship ambition, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) was committed to making Ekiti rejoin the ‘league of developing states’ by ensuring that the party wins the 2018 gubernatorial election.

His words: “What the PDP wanted to come back and do is stealing. The option for Nigerians in 2019 is not to return to the old age of criminalisation and brigandage, as they have not changed with the shenanigans that characterised their national convention and poor performances by their governors.

“Up to now, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and his henchmen have not apologised about how they ran the country aground. So, there is nothing to suggest that the PDP remains a credible alternative to the APC in 2019.”

The former Ekiti governor refuted claims by his critics that he had not attracted anything tangible to the state since becoming a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He went on: “What I have done is measurable and clear. This government has begun the construction of a federal secretariat as well as a housing estate in Ekiti. And the rail-line was extended to this state due to my intervention.

