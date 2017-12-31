Don’t lose hope on Buhari’s govt – Ajimobi appeals to Nigerians

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive on the ability of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to take the economy through a remarkable turnaround. Ajimobi stated this on Sunday in a New Year message issued by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka. The governor while […]

Don’t lose hope on Buhari’s govt – Ajimobi appeals to Nigerians

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

