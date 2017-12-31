Don’t lose hope on Buhari’s govt – Ajimobi appeals to Nigerians
Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive on the ability of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to take the economy through a remarkable turnaround. Ajimobi stated this on Sunday in a New Year message issued by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka. The governor while […]
