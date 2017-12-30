Don’t tarnish military’s image, AOC warns junior officers
The Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya, has warned junior officers not to tarnish the image of the military. He gave the warning in his remarks at the Nigerian Navy Ceremonial Sunset which ended late on Friday at the Nigerian Navy Ship(NNS) Quorra, Apapa, Lagos. Yahaya,…
