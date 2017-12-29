 DPR, DSS conduct joint operation, seal 5 filling stations in Rivers | Nigeria Today
DPR, DSS conduct joint operation, seal 5 filling stations in Rivers

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Department of Petroleum Resources in Rivers State has sealed five filling stations in Port Harcourt for committing sharp practices, including diversion and hording of petrol products. DAILY POST reports that this time the DPR officials were accompanied by Officials of the Department of Security Service and personnel from Civil Defence Corps. The DPR during […]

