DPR gives free petrol in Abuja

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) yesterday sealed a filling station in Kubwa, a suburb of Abuja, for allegedly selling petrol above N145 and gave out the product free to motorists.

The Abuja Zonal Operations Controller of the department, Mr Mohammed Abba, said the report about the station, Khalif Civic Oil and Investment Limited, was got from a tip-off.

Also on the team was Dr Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC and Mr Aminu Abdullahi, Assistant Commandant-General, Operations, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

”The station had 6,000 litres of petrol. We got the call from a good Samaritan. When we came, we realised the station is illegal because it is not licensesd and it was selling at N250 per litre.

”We instructed that the product should be dispensed free of charge.

”We will give them one month to come and regularise the licence, after that if he does not come we will hand over the station and the people concerned to the civil defence to prosecute,” Abba said.

Baru said ”this collaborative effort of the DPR, Civil Defence and NNPC is to identify stations that are erring in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for us as agencies to fish out those perpetuating the fuel scarcity.

”This was discovered by the DPR on a tip-off. Government is appreciative and wants Nigerians to come forward with such information on where products are sold above N145”.

The fuel crisis started more than two weeks ago.

