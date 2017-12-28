DPR, Oyo govt seal 10 filling stations in Ibadan

Not less than 10 filling stations were sealed off in different parts of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, following the enforcement by a combined team of the operatives of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and officials of the Oyo state government.

Seven were sealed off yesterday in addition to the three sealed off on Tuesday.

The filling stations sealed off were found guilty of hoarding and selling petrol above the approved pump price of N145.

The team also forced four filling stations that were hoarding fuel to dispense at the Federal government approved pump price to the relief of the people.

The government said it set up the special task force team to support the DPR officials to rid the state of the activities of economic saboteurs parading themselves as petroleum marketers.

The enforcement took place in Akobo, Ashi, Apata, Olorundaba, among other areas.

Some of the filling stations sealed include Kesbash Oil Nigeria Limited,

Swort Oil & Gas, Oduwoye Global Services Ltd, JOSFRAD International

Venture, Roylab International Venture and Baley Nigeria Limited

DPR Deputy Controller (Operations), Oyo State Sadiq Ibrahim who led the team told reporters that the essence of the monitoring was to check hoarding and price hike.

Ibrahim said: “Those filling stations caught hoarding the product will be charged for hoarding, while those who were selling above pump price will also be sanctioned. “This is because government has not increased pump price. What we have been able to do is to compel those hoarding to sell to the public at pump price and later seal them,’’ he said.

Special Adviser to Governor Abiola Ajimobi on Community Relations Alhaji Abidemi Siyanbade said the team would continue with the enforcement until sanity returned.

Residents of the areas visited across the metropolis lauded the initiative, saying the efforts would go a long way in alleviating the hardship.

Mr Awoniyi Babatunde, a resident, said: “This is a great mess and we can’t continue like this. Our people cannot continue to blame the government on the issue but face the reality. Some marketers are just wicked. We are happy about the enforcement,’’ he said.

The post DPR, Oyo govt seal 10 filling stations in Ibadan appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

