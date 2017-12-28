DPR, Oyo govt. seal seven filling stations in Ibadan
Residents of Ibadan metropolis have lauded the synergy between Oyo State Government and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Oyo State Office which led to the sealing of seven filling stations. Among the filling stations sealed were Kesbash Oil Nigeria Limited, SWORT Oil & Gas, Oduwoye Global Services Ltd, JOSFRAD International Venture, ROYLAB International Venture and…
The post DPR, Oyo govt. seal seven filling stations in Ibadan appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
