DPR seals eight petrol stations for selling at N220 per litre – The Nation Newspaper



The Nation Newspaper DPR seals eight petrol stations for selling at N220 per litre

The Nation Newspaper

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Eket field office has sealed 8 petrol filling stations for their refusal to revert to the government approved pump price of N145 per litre. The DPR Operations Controller in Eket, Mr Tamunoiminabo Kingsley …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

