DR Congo Arrests Suspected Mastermind Of UN Experts’ Murder – CHANNELS TELEVISION



CHANNELS TELEVISION DR Congo Arrests Suspected Mastermind Of UN Experts' Murder

CHANNELS TELEVISION

A village chief believed to have ordered the killing in March of two UN experts in the Democratic Republic of Congo was arrested Saturday, a Congolese military spokesman said. Congolese authorities have from the start said the suspect, Constantin …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

