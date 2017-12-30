DR Congo Bans Planned Anti-Kabila March By Catholics – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
DR Congo Bans Planned Anti-Kabila March By Catholics
CHANNELS TELEVISION
A planned demonstration against Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila organised by Catholics has been banned a day before it was to take place in the capital, Kinshasa's governor said Saturday. “The city does not have sufficient …
Three anti-Kabila activists freed from jail in DR Congo
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!