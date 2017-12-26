Drama As Buhari Is Confused About His Age – “I Thought I Was 74 But Was Told I’m 75”

There was a mild drama that may stir up fresh controversy over the real age of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari after he said he thought he was 74 but was told he was 75.

Buhari said this when the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Bello, led a delegation to pay him Christmas homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

The president had on December 17, celebrated his birthday with some governors and family members.

Wikipedia also records that Buhari was born on December 17, 1942, (age 75) in Daura, in present day Katsina State.

However, while appreciating his guests for the visit, Buhari recalled the health challenge that kept him away from the country for months earlier in the year, admitting that 2017 had been a tumultuous year for him.

His words: “I am very grateful (to you) for taking time out on a very important day to come out and spend it with us. “It has been a tumultuous year. I am thinking I am 75. I thought I was 74 but I was told I’m 75. “I have never been so sick, not even during the 30-month civil war that I was stumbling under farm of yams or cassava. “But this sickness…I don’t know, but I came out better. All those who saw me before said I looked much better when I came back. “But I have explained it to the public that as a General, I used to give orders. But now, I take orders. The doctors told me to feed my stomach and sleep for longer hours. That is why I am looking much better.”

