Drinkwater: Chelsea Still Hoping To Catch City

Chelsea midfielder, Danny Drinkwater insists that the blues have not given up hope of catching Manchester City.

Roman Army raced to a 3-0 win in the first half against Stoke City, with Rudiger, Pedro and Drinkwater getting the goals.

Resumption from break saw Willian and Zappacosta score two more goals, as Chelsea won 5-0 emphatically at home to climb up to second and within 13 points of City.

“We’re doing well. The more wins we pick up in a row, the better it is for us,” he told BBC’s Match of the Day.

“We managed the game well. We got off to a good start. We can take confidence from this into the Arsenal game – but it’s a totally different game.

“It [the title race] is not over until it’s over. So we have to keep on winning.”

The post Drinkwater: Chelsea Still Hoping To Catch City appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

